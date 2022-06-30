VIDEO: Coyote spotted wandering around SF's Laurel Heights neighborhood

ABC7 viewer Christian Calderon saw the animal along Euclid Avenue near Iris Avenue in the city's Laurel Heights neighborhood.
RELATED: Coyote that nearly drowns at SF's Marina Green released following rescue
The animal walked on the sidewalk for several minutes as Calderon took this video.
Animal Care and Control tells us it received several reports of a coyote at the Laurel Hill playground.
Coyotes are commonly spotted in the Presidio and do often wander into residential neighborhoods throughout the city.
WATCH: Wild video shows cat fights off coyote, narrowly escapes attack on Texas porch
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live