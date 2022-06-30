wild animals

VIDEO: Coyote spotted wandering around SF's Laurel Heights neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A coyote has been spotted wandering a San Francisco neighborhood on Wednesday.

ABC7 viewer Christian Calderon saw the animal along Euclid Avenue near Iris Avenue in the city's Laurel Heights neighborhood.

RELATED: Coyote that nearly drowns at SF's Marina Green released following rescue

The animal walked on the sidewalk for several minutes as Calderon took this video.

Animal Care and Control tells us it received several reports of a coyote at the Laurel Hill playground.

Coyotes are commonly spotted in the Presidio and do often wander into residential neighborhoods throughout the city.

