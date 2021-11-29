Coyote that nearly drowns at SF's Marina Green released following rescue

Video shows the coyote named "Phoenix" being released after it was treated and warmed up by shelter veterinary staff.
On Friday, bystanders flagged down first responders who made a lasso to keep the coyote's head above water, until it could be pulled to safety.
VIDEO: Coyote nearly drowns at San Francisco bay
RELATED: Video shows rescue of coyote pup from under Pier 39 in SF
Paramedics treated the coyote for severe hypothermia.
1/2 LATE NOTIFICATION-- BAY RESCUE-- MARINA AT MARINA GREEN— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 27, 2021
Today #SFFDTRUCK16 and #SFFDENGINE51 we're summoned by many bystanders viewing a coyote drowning. A member from #SFFDE51 made a lasso and was able to keep the coyotes head above water and from drowning allowing for - pic.twitter.com/8EYfgOlR6B