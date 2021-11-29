coyotes

Coyote that nearly drowns at SF's Marina Green released following rescue

Coyote that nearly drowns at SF bay released following rescue

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Animal Care and Control has released a coyote rescued after nearly drowning at San Francisco's Marina Green.

Video shows the coyote named "Phoenix" being released after it was treated and warmed up by shelter veterinary staff.

On Friday, bystanders flagged down first responders who made a lasso to keep the coyote's head above water, until it could be pulled to safety.

VIDEO: Coyote nearly drowns at San Francisco bay
A coyote is safe Friday night after nearly drowning in the marina at San Francisco's Marina Green.



RELATED: Video shows rescue of coyote pup from under Pier 39 in SF
A small coyote, wet and probably very cold, was rescued from underneath Pier 39 in San Francisco Thursday.



Paramedics treated the coyote for severe hypothermia.



