Coyote that nearly drowns at SF's Marina Green released following rescue

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11275598" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A coyote is safe Friday night after nearly drowning in the marina at San Francisco's Marina Green.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10978551" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A small coyote, wet and probably very cold, was rescued from underneath Pier 39 in San Francisco Thursday.

1/2 LATE NOTIFICATION-- BAY RESCUE-- MARINA AT MARINA GREEN



Today #SFFDTRUCK16 and #SFFDENGINE51 we're summoned by many bystanders viewing a coyote drowning. A member from #SFFDE51 made a lasso and was able to keep the coyotes head above water and from drowning allowing for - pic.twitter.com/8EYfgOlR6B — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 27, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Animal Care and Control has released a coyote rescued after nearly drowning at San Francisco's Marina Green.Video shows the coyote named "Phoenix" being released after it was treated and warmed up by shelter veterinary staff.On Friday, bystanders flagged down first responders who made a lasso to keep the coyote's head above water, until it could be pulled to safety.Paramedics treated the coyote for severe hypothermia.