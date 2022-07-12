WATCH LIVE: San Francisco officials discuss monkeypox response amid increase in cases

As of Tuesday, the total number of reported monkeypox cases in San Francisco residents has reached 60.
These include both probable cases, as well as cases that are confirmed as monkeypox through the CDC.
City leaders are calling on the CDC and Dept. of Health and Human Services to lead a more aggressive vaccination campaign for at-risk populations.
"The insufficient federal response is reflective of an institutional callousness to issues that affect gay and bisexual men and trans people," Mandelman tweeted Tuesday.
Mandelman said, "Despite fully vaccinating over 40 million people for COVID-19 just three months after the first shots were administered, HHS is only planning to fully vaccinate 2 million of the 5.9 million gay and bisexual men and trans people living in the U.S. by the end of 2023."
"That is an abysmal goal, and this should be a preventable public health crisis," he tweeted. "Unlike COVID-19, we did not have to wait for new vaccines to be developed, and unlike COVID-19, monkeypox does not seem to spread effectively through respiratory droplets. Yet here we are, with cases rising and urgent action by federal public health institutions absent. Local officials, providers, and activists are left to beg for an adequate response - the response monkeypox would have received if it didn't primarily affect queer people."
