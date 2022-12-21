EXCLUSIVE: Former SF Giants star and community group step up to help 79-year-old bus attack victim

In addition to Hunter and Alexis Pence, a community group also set up a GoFundMe to help Lisa with lost wages and other expenses

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Support for a 79-year old woman who was kicked brutally on a Muni bus in San Francisco is pouring in including from a very well-known former Giant's player and his wife.

What happened to 79-year old Lisa the morning of December 3 while boarding Muni to go to work has affected her mentally and physically.

"Sometimes I have chest pain...my head gets headaches and my shoulder is still in pain also." says Lisa, who requested we not use her last name.

Lisa has worked nearly 30 years in concessions for the San Francisco Giants, Golden State Warriors and San Francisco 49ers and was on her way to Oracle Park when she was violently kicked in the stomach while scanning her Clipper card.

After we visited with Lisa about a week ago, her story generated a lot of attention.

SFPD even released full surveillance video, asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

"Even when I went to the bank they said, are you on the news?," said Lisa.

Someone else who paid attention: Alexis Pence, wife of retired San Francisco Giants player Hunter Pence. She expressed interest in helping on social media.

Just a few days later, ABC7 News was able to show Lisa a video recorded by Hunter Pence on behalf of the couple, expressing their concern and care.

"Hello Lisa, It's Hunter Pence with the San Francisco Giants and I want to first and foremost say, I'm terribly sorry that you had to go through on the bus. It broke out hearts to see that happen to you. But we want to back you up and support you and let you know how much the Bay Area appreciates all of your hard work in the stadiums. I know you from my experience, you and your coworkers make all the Bay Area sports so warm and welcoming and create such a wonderful atmosphere. You're such a heartbeat to the city and to the sports teams. So thank you for all your work and we're looking forward to helping you get some safe transportation to and from work in the future...so thank you so much we're looking forward to sending you some gifts and all the best to you. Hope you stay strong!"

Lisa is most excited at the prospect of having her taxi rides provided for her so she can feel safer going to--- and coming home--- from work.

"I think this is really, really help, this, very very much!," she says.

The South East Asian Community Center also created a GoFundMe to help with lost wages and other expenses.

Lisa is now looking forward to going back to work for the Warriors game Christmas Day and eagerly awaits the start of baseball season.

"I love Giants...I always say, I hope the Giants will win!"

The SFPD investigation into Lisa's case continues.

If you would like to help, here's a link to Lisa's GoFundMe.

