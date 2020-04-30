Coronavirus California

San Francisco nurse cries tears of joy after strangers help her replace stolen bicycle

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A nurse working at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital finished a 12-hour shift on Tuesday morning only to find that her bicycle had been stolen. Vanessa Nguyen says it was locked up inside a caged area with other bikes located in the hospital's garage.

She posted her frustrations online and hours later ABC7 News Reporter J.R. Stone took things a bit farther by posting pictures of the bicycle on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Within hours the Bay Area responded. Dozens of random people offering bicycles and money to Nguyen.

She says she wasn't looking for anything but was overwhelmed by the amazing responses, so much so that she broke down crying when we spoke with her. As someone who is used to caring for children, she says she still can't believe that the community cared enough to help her.

"The outpouring of love from people I've never met was really touching," said Nguyen.

She's now in the process of looking at two bicycles that were offered to her.

