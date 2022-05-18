South SF motorcycle officer seriously injured after hit by car in Redwood City

According to police, the accident happened near 5th Avenue and Bay Road.
ABC7 News has learned that the injured officer has been a member of the South San Francisco Police Department for at least 15 years.
She was in Redwood City as part of a S.T.E.P. program that involved cooperation among neighboring police agencies.
She is listed as in stable condition but sustained major injuries.
Officials say she is expected to make a full recovery.'
