South SF motorcycle officer seriously injured after hit by car in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A South San Francisco motorcycle police officer was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Redwood City Tuesday afternoon.According to police, the accident happened near 5th Avenue and Bay Road.ABC7 News has learned that the injured officer has been a member of the South San Francisco Police Department for at least 15 years.She was in Redwood City as part of a S.T.E.P. program that involved cooperation among neighboring police agencies.She is listed as in stable condition but sustained major injuries.Officials say she is expected to make a full recovery.'