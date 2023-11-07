Person detained after leading SFPD officers on slow-speed chase

A person has been detained after leading San Francisco police officers on a slow-speed chase that ended in the Mission District on Tuesday afternoon.

SKY7 was over part of the pursuit which showed the suspect driving a Mercedes-Benz SUV with more than 10 SFPD cruisers behind them.

Video from SKY7 showed the pursuit come to an end when the suspect jumped out of the car and started to run. The person was ultimately cornered in an alleyway near 1 Enterprise Way by more than 20 police officers with guns drawn. After a tense standoff, the officers moved in to take the suspect into custody.

SF police say the chase started in the area of Richardson Avenue and Francisco Street near the Presidio, however, they would not release details on what prompted the pursuit.

