Man fatally shot by SF police after allegedly killing his 76-year-old mom, dog: Authorities

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 37-year-old man who was shot and killed by San Francisco police Thursday is accused of killing his 76-year-old mom and her dog in their home, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a home in the 700 block of 31st Avenue near Washington High School after 2:30 a.m.

Authorities say as an officer was talking with an 84-year-old man at the doorway when the suspect armed with a knife advanced on both him and the officer. The officer then shot the suspect, who was later taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Inside the home, officers found a 76-year-old woman and a dog dead.

The 84-year-old male victim was transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The killings are being investigated by San Francisco District Attorney's Office and there will be a town hall meeting about the tragic incident within 10 days.

"It's upsetting for all of us, it's upsetting for the community, the neighborhood, the officers, especially the officers that responded to the scene and had to deal with such a horrendous event," Officer Eve Laokwansathitaya said.

Supervisor Connie Chan released this statement:

"Early this morning I was informed of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Richmond District. This is a tragic incident, and together we mourn the loss of life. When one household is hurt, our entire community is impacted. My heart and thoughts are with the family.



We are expecting more details of the incident to be released to the public as the investigation continues to unfold. I'm in close communication with our Police Department and Richmond District Police Station, our shared goal will continue to drive us working together to ensure the Richmond is safe."

Effie Bountouvas said she's lived next door to the elderly couple for more than three decades.

"She (the victim) was like a sister to me. She was a wonderful person, may she rest in peace," said Bountouvas.

Bountouvas is still unclear about what happened.

"It's a tragic thing to happen," said Bountouvas. "It's really a shame because it was a beautiful family. A beautiful family. Beautiful neighbors."

