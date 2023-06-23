1 arrested in deadly shooting near SF's Powell St. BART station, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police say a suspect has been arrested after a deadly shooting near Powell and Market streets Thursday night.
Police say at 8:39 p.m., officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later pronounced dead.
BART tweeted at 8:58 p.m. the Union Square entrance at Powell Street BART station was closed due to police activity.
The station remained open and BART service was not affected.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
