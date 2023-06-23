Man dead following shooting near Powell Street BART station in San Francisco, police say

A man is dead following a shooting near Powell and Market streets in San Francisco Thursday night, police said.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A man is dead following a shooting near Powell and Market streets in San Francisco Thursday night, police said.

Police say at 8:39 p.m., officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later pronounced deceased.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

No arrest has been made and this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

BART tweeted at 8:58 p.m. the Union Square entrance at Powell Street BART station was closed due to police activity.

The station itself is open and BART service is not affected.

