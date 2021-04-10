Parents, students excited for SFUSD schools to reopen for in-person learning

One of those will be Marion Seretan who is starting a new chapter in her young life, in-person learning.
"I can get to see my teacher. I'm really excited," said the 5-year-old who until now has been in distance learning.
RELATED: Families leaving San Francisco Unified for schools with in-person learning
On Thursday she toured Zaida T. Rodriguez early education center. On Monday she'll be greeting fellow students in a safer, COVID way.
"Raise the roof, give an air hug, blow a kiss, put a hand on your heart," added Marion.
"It's exciting to know that all the staff is vaccinated. It makes me feel really more confident as a parent, " said her mother Heidi Seretan, who is also a special education teacher in San Francisco.
RELATED: Dr. Fauci has conversation with teachers' union about reopening schools in Biden's first 100 days
Eleven early education sites will reopen on Monday so will 22 schools--only pre-K through second grade. By April 26 every student through fifth grade will be on campuses throughout the district, five days a week.
"By the end of April we will likely have 107 schools open with an estimated 22,000 students returning to in-person learning," explained School Superintendent, Dr. Vincent Matthews,
Distance learning is still an option for families. Middle and High Schools will remain closed but are expected to reopen in the fall.
We toured Bryant Elementary in the Mission District where the principal said classrooms had to be redesigned.
RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces plan to fully reopen California on June 15
On Monday parents will not be allowed inside the schools, instead, kids will be dropped off. Lunches will be served in the classrooms or outside.
"We don't have any doubts that our schools are ready to open in a safe and caring and loving way," said Laura Codicetti, the principal at Bryant Elementary.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
