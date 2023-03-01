SF to pay hotel $2.9M after lawsuit claims unhoused guests damaged building during pandemic

San Francisco has passed nearly $3 million in funds to renovate one of the hotels used to house those experiencing homelessness during the pandemic.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The City of San Francisco passed nearly $3 million in funds Tuesday to renovate one of the hotels used to house those experiencing homelessness during the pandemic.

According to Supervisor Dean Preston's office, which oversees the Tenderloin where the Tilden Hotel is located, the city's board of supervisors unanimously approved $2.9 million for renovations. It comes after a lawsuit by the hotel's parent company alleging property damage caused by "shelter-in-place" guests during the pandemic.

A former employee of the hotel, speaking on the condition of anonymity said the unhoused guests created a mess. Destroying the walls, flooring, and even televisions.

As San Francisco ends if COVID state of emergency Tuesday, the hotel industry is bracing to welcome back tourism and guests to the city's 30,000 some odd rooms. According to the hotel council, pre-pandemic occupancy was around 80% and dropped to a low of 8%. By the end of 2022, it had rebounded to just under 60%.

When ABC7 News stopped by the Hotel Tilden, which advertises itself as the "best hotel in San Francisco" to learn more about the settlement and how funds will be used in their renovation, it was closed. Calls to their PR company were also unanswered.

