Bay Area counties lifting COVID-19 public health emergency aligning with CA's guidelines

California is ending its COVID-19 State of Emergency. It comes almost exactly three years after the declaration was first issued.

Masks will still be required inside health care and long-term care facilities.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A major milestone in the pandemic. California is ending its public health emergency for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

It comes almost exactly three years after the declaration was first issued, giving Governor Gavin Newsom wide ranging power to slow the spread of the virus.

While the government's response to the virus is changing, some rules will not.

All but one Bay Area county have confirmed with ABC7 it has lifted its COVID-19 public health emergencies.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma and even Santa Cruz County.

ABC7 is waiting to hear from Napa County.

At the same time the emergency is ending, Bay Area lawmakers are demanding transparency from China -- after a new government report said COVID-19 likely leaked for a lab in Wuhan.

"They are holding in secret all the information. They have refused to cooperate with the World Health Organization. They have refused to give access to their scientists," said Congressman Ro Khanna.

He says China should be transparent on the origins of COVID because viruses do not recognize borders.

