Reopening California

Bay Area zoos, outdoor attractions welcome back guests after stay-at-home order lifted

By Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For many Bay Area families, It was a weekend to venture out of the house capture a glimpse of so-called "normal life." Some beloved attractions like the San Francisco Zoo reopened this weekend. The Oakland Zoo plans to welcome visitors back in a few days.

Josh Gordon brought his son Jack to the San Francisco Zoo, which reopened to the public this weekend after California's stay at home order was recently lifted.

RELATED: Coronavirus California: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers

"The animals, always good to see them Jack gets excited to see the animals he loves it," said Gordon.

COVID-19 safety protocols are in place for visitors and online ticket reservations are required.

"I felt very safe, it was fun to see the animals again the Lemurs were having fun, said Lisa Duncan.

RELATED: 'A community treasure': Oakland Zoo fighting for survival amid COVID-19 closure

Oakland Zoo President and CEO, Dr. Joel Parrott. says, "We've been closed seven out of the last twelve months."

Tickets go on sale Monday for the Oakland Zoo's long awaited reopening on Wednesday Feb. 3.

"When it's just animals and staff it doesn't the complete picture for us, we're thrilled to have our community back to enjoy the animals and the zoo," said Parrott.

"Glowfari," the nighttime lantern light festival at the Oakland Zoo, resumes on Feb.5. It has been extended thru mid-March, online reservations are required.

WATCH: Outdoor dining back in Bay Area, but concerns over new COVID-19 variants linger
Saturday is the first weekend of the year for outdoor dining in San Francisco, but there is still concern after new COVID-19 variants were found in the Bay Area this week.



Outdoor dining is back at Pier 39, Families were happy to be out of the house.

"We needed it, to get out and see some new stuff other than being home all the time," said Mondo Mora from Sacramento.

Rey Zegri just reopened his bay tour and boat ride business, after being forced to dock in early December.

"We're cleaning in between boat trips, and making sure everyone is spaced out on the boat safely," said Zegri.

As for future reopenings, California's Great America theme park in Santa Clara just announced it's planning to reopen on May 22, if local and state guidelines allow.

