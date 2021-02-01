Bay Area zoos, outdoor attractions welcome back guests after stay-at-home order lifted

Josh Gordon brought his son Jack to the San Francisco Zoo, which reopened to the public this weekend after California's stay at home order was recently lifted.
RELATED: Coronavirus California: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
"The animals, always good to see them Jack gets excited to see the animals he loves it," said Gordon.
COVID-19 safety protocols are in place for visitors and online ticket reservations are required.
"I felt very safe, it was fun to see the animals again the Lemurs were having fun, said Lisa Duncan.
RELATED: 'A community treasure': Oakland Zoo fighting for survival amid COVID-19 closure
Oakland Zoo President and CEO, Dr. Joel Parrott. says, "We've been closed seven out of the last twelve months."
Tickets go on sale Monday for the Oakland Zoo's long awaited reopening on Wednesday Feb. 3.
"When it's just animals and staff it doesn't the complete picture for us, we're thrilled to have our community back to enjoy the animals and the zoo," said Parrott.
"Glowfari," the nighttime lantern light festival at the Oakland Zoo, resumes on Feb.5. It has been extended thru mid-March, online reservations are required.
WATCH: Outdoor dining back in Bay Area, but concerns over new COVID-19 variants linger
Outdoor dining is back at Pier 39, Families were happy to be out of the house.
"We needed it, to get out and see some new stuff other than being home all the time," said Mondo Mora from Sacramento.
Rey Zegri just reopened his bay tour and boat ride business, after being forced to dock in early December.
"We're cleaning in between boat trips, and making sure everyone is spaced out on the boat safely," said Zegri.
As for future reopenings, California's Great America theme park in Santa Clara just announced it's planning to reopen on May 22, if local and state guidelines allow.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic