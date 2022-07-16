SFO international terminal evacuated due to police activity, airport officials say

The SFO BART station is also closed at this time and AirTrain services have been suspended.
BART officials say Samtrans bus services are available between Millbrae and SFO in both directions and BART tickets will be accepted as fares.
Several travelers took to Twitter to show the extent of the evacuation which showed thousands of people standing on the sidewalk and in the street outside of the international terminal.
SFO International Airport evacuated and blocked off right now 😳 my Uber can’t even get me rn pic.twitter.com/p5vTAU2QAe— Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) July 16, 2022
SFO, evacuates 40 mins ago, no update and thousands evacuated only hearing multiple rumours. #bomb #sfo #sfointernational #sfointernationalairport #bombthreat #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/ySaDyMb64K— Ben (@benmckenzi3) July 16, 2022
At this time it's unknown what may have caused the mass evacuation.
SFO officials say people can still pick up and drop off passengers at domestic terminals.
