SFO international terminal evacuated due to police activity, airport officials say

SFO International Airport evacuated and blocked off right now 😳 my Uber can’t even get me rn pic.twitter.com/p5vTAU2QAe — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) July 16, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The international terminal at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) has been evacuated due to police activity, according to officials.The SFO BART station is also closed at this time and AirTrain services have been suspended.BART officials say Samtrans bus services are available between Millbrae and SFO in both directions and BART tickets will be accepted as fares.Several travelers took to Twitter to show the extent of the evacuation which showed thousands of people standing on the sidewalk and in the street outside of the international terminal.At this time it's unknown what may have caused the mass evacuation.SFO officials say people can still pick up and drop off passengers at domestic terminals.