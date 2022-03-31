USPS

SFO airport post office to permanently close Thursday, saddening longtime patrons

"I think it's a huge mistake actually."
SFO airport post office to close for good Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The SFO Airport branch post office, that had been a staple in communities like South San Francisco, San Bruno, and Millbrae, is closing end of day Thursday.

Those who were sending items Wednesday were sad and upset over the news. The airport is not renewing the USPS lease.

It's not even the busy package season, but many USPS patrons were sending in bulk Wednesday at the Airport Branch United States Post Office at San Francisco International Airport. A branch that is closing shop.

"Really sorry to see it close because I've been coming here for 30 years," said customer Terry Duncan. To Duncan, this location has been his neighborhood post office, but look around here today and everything just seems a bit different. Empty newspaper bins, empty mail processing areas in the back, and by the end of the week, the post office will be an empty building.


SFO owns the property, one that planes fly over all day long. Airport representatives say they gave the USPS notice in 2020 that the lease wouldn't be renewed and would end in August of 2022. USPS says operations must end March 31.

"Can't really blame anybody here, but it's probably the airport because they want the property," said Nicole Coleman of South San Francisco.

SFO reps say the area will be used for future facility development and while the exact usage is under review, they say it will most likely be used as a mix of cargo receiving facilities.
Appears to be good for business, but bad for those who made this extended hours post office a part of their life for so many years.

"I don't really know the specifics, but I think it's a huge mistake actually," says Duncan.

"My mom has. She feels like she has really come to know the counter attendants here. She's really, really sad, she's really upset about it," says customer Buffy Hespelt.

"The people are very nice in here and they seem sad that they're going to be leaving," says customer Alexandra Au.

The postal service does assure ABC7 News that no one will be losing their job as they have been transferred to other locations. Still though, employees we talked with off camera are understandably sad.

