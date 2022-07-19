Man injured in stabbing at San Francisco International Airport's baggage claim, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A man was injured in a stabbing incident at the San Francisco International Airport early Tuesday morning, police said.

At around 4:55 a.m., officers arrived at the baggage claim area of Terminal 3 and located a man suffering from stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victim to the hospital. Police did not provide details on the extent of the victim's injuries.

SFPD says officers were able to locate and detain a suspect related to the investigation.

Police say officers have secured the scene where the incident occurred and are processing it for evidence.

This incident remains an active investigation. Police say there is no current threat to the public and flights have not been affected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

