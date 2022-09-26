1,000 SFO restaurant workers go on strike

The strike includes 1,000 workers at restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and lounges at SFO.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One thousand restaurant workers are going on strike at San Francisco International Airport on Monday, workers say.

This open-ended strike will impact customers at restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and lounges at SFO.

According to a press release, the majority make $17.05 per hour and have not seen a raise in three years.

Workers say travelers should plan to bring their own food, as the strike impacts virtually every food and beverage outlet in the airport.

Airport food service workers voted by 99.7% to authorize the strike through a vote held in August.