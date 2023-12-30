4 SF police officers injured in crash following vehicle pursuit, authorities say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Four San Francisco police officers are injured following a car crash, authorities said.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. Friday at 3rd St. and Cesar Chavez as officers attempted a traffic stop on a suspect and wanted vehicle.

The driver did not stop which led to a vehicle pursuit.

The patrol car was then involved in the vehicle collision.

Video from the scene shows the mangled patrol car and another vehicle flipped on its side.

The SUV appears to be a government vehicle.

The four officers were taken to an area hospital, authorities said.

Police said their condition is considered non life-threatening.

The driver of the wanted vehicle was arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

