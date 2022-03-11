LIVE: Mayor Breed announces SFUSD board appointments

schools

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mayor London Breed is announcing her appointments to fill the vacant seats on the San Francisco Board of Education after three members were recalled in last month's special election.

The three appointees, Ann Hsu, Lainie Motamedi and Lisa Weissman-Ward, will serve out the remaining terms of the three recalled members -- which end in early January 2023. The replacements would have to run in the upcoming November election to remain in office.

The results of the recall vote were overwhelming -- Board President Gabriela Lopez, and board members Alison Collins and Faauuga Moliga were ousted by wide margins.

Supporters of the recall said it took too long for kids to go back to in-person learning, and part of the reason for this was because the board was focused on the wrong things -- such as renaming schools.

RELATED: SFUSD votes to cut more than 200 positions due to budget shortfall

Some people wanted the whole school board recalled but that can't happen. Once elected, members must serve at least one year.

The special election was the first recall in San Francisco since 1983, since a failed attempt to remove then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein.

Today's announcement is taking place at the Galileo Academy of Science and Technology.



