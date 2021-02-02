building a better bay area

Are acronyms a symptom of 'white supremacy culture?' SFUSD makes another disputable decision

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- First the San Francisco School Board decided to rename 44 schools because they are named after people with ties to racism or slavery. Now the Arts Department has taken a bold move by changing its name, "VAPA" because they say, "acronyms are a symptom of white supremacy culture."

Schools have yet to reopen in San Francisco, but their Arts Department has continued to work toward ensuring that all students have access to quality arts education.

RELATED: SF to move forward with changing school names with 'ties to racism,' 'dishonorable legacies'

The director of that department said, "We are prioritizing antiracist arts instruction in our work." So they got rid of the acronym "VAPA," which is short for visual and performing arts.

From now on, they'll simply be called SFUSD Arts Department.

"It is a very simple step we can take to just be referred to as the SFUSD Arts Department for families to better understand who we are," explained Sam Bass, Director of the SFUSD Arts Department.

VIDEO: San Francisco Unified identifies 44 schools eligible to be renamed
EMBED More News Videos

Many of the schools up for renaming in San Francisco are currently named after historic figures, including George Washington and Dianne Feinstein.



In a letter, he explains that acronyms are a symptom of white supremacy culture.

"The use of so many acronyms within the educational field often tends to alienate those who may not speak English to understand the acronym," he added.

That's based on a 1999 paper written by author Tema Okun titled "White Supremacy Culture." Okun told me that, "Our culture perpetuates racism when things continue to be written down in a certain way."

But the San Francisco Unified School District uses so many acronyms on a daily basis that if you go to their website there's a section on how to find what their acronyms or abbreviations mean.

RELATED: Mayor Breed blasts efforts for SF school name changes

When we asked Mayor London Breed for her opinion, she was confused and thought we were asking her about the issue of renaming schools.

"We definitely need to have a robust conversation about what we need to do but not a rushed conversation," said Mayor Breed.

So does that mean that the acronym SOTA which stands for School of the Arts should now be called the Ruth Asawa School, period?

"In the same sprit of getting rid of acronyms I do believe in calling it Ruth Asawa," suggested Bass.

The school district told me there is no official policy or effort underway related to acronyms district wide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan franciscoartbuilding a better bay areaschoolsschool boardthe arts
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Report: Hate groups move online, making tracking more difficult
SCU threatens suspensions, fines after massive fraternity party
Outdoor dining back in Bay Area as new COVID variants discovered
Low-income seniors, caregivers get vaccinated in East Palo Alto
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former San Diego mayor says he's running for CA governor
2 storms heading to Bay Area, then dry spell
California Dreaming: The Future of the Golden State
Why it could take 4+ years for Kaiser to vaccinate CA patients
Social Security won't refund $15K accidental overpayment
SF opens 1st neighborhood vaccination hub in Mission Dist.
Data shows every Bay Area county's COVID-19 status
Show More
Famous private eye Jack Palladino dies after robbery
Report: Hate groups move online, making tracking more difficult
SCU threatens suspensions, fines after massive fraternity party
Celebrate Black History Month with ABC7
What is Black History Month, and why is it important?
More TOP STORIES News