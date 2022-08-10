Paddleboarder, dog safe after shark encounter off Pacific Grove beach; 2nd attack this summer

A paddleboarder and a dog are both safe after an encounter with a shark in Pacific Grove.

Police say the paddleboarder and the dog were about 150 yards off the pier when a shark took a bit out of his board.

Both were knocked off the board but where able to make it back to shore uninjured.

Authorities have closed the beach until Saturday to investigate.

This is the second shark attack reported in that area of Pacific Grove this summer.

Back in June, a swimmer was bit in the legs and suffered sever injuries.

