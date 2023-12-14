Buster Posey says SF crime perception may have played role in Ohtani's move to Dodgers: report

Giants' Buster Posey says San Francisco's crime perception may have played role in Shohei Ohtani's move to Dodgers, according to The Athletic.

Giants' Buster Posey says San Francisco's crime perception may have played role in Shohei Ohtani's move to Dodgers, according to The Athletic.

Giants' Buster Posey says San Francisco's crime perception may have played role in Shohei Ohtani's move to Dodgers, according to The Athletic.

Giants' Buster Posey says San Francisco's crime perception may have played role in Shohei Ohtani's move to Dodgers, according to The Athletic.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former San Francisco Giants star Buster Posey raised a controversial point as to why Shohei Ohtani might have chosen the Dodgers over the Giants.

He said in an interview with The Athletic that the city's drug and crime issues are some of the concerns that come up for top free agents like Ohtani.

ABC7 News spoke to Andrew Baggarly, the journalist who wrote the article.

"He spoke really from the heart," Baggarly said. "That there are perceptions out there that may outstrip reality for what's going on in the city you know and the vibrancy of the city. And he really wanted to correct that as best he could... and help people understand look this is an amazing place to play and an amazing fan base to play in front of."

Ohtani has not publicly expressed concerns about the city.

But Posey - a member of the Giants' ownership group - said, "There was some reservation with the state of the city."

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live