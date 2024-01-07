1 injured following shooting in SF's Mission Bay neighborhood, police say

Police are investigating after a person was shot Saturday night in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood near Chase Center.

Police are investigating after a person was shot Saturday night in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood near Chase Center.

Police are investigating after a person was shot Saturday night in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood near Chase Center.

Police are investigating after a person was shot Saturday night in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood near Chase Center.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police are investigating after a person was shot Saturday night in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood.

Witnesses say it happened somewhere between the Mission Rock Resort and Chase Center.

MORE: 6 injured after multiple shootings near Fisherman's Wharf in SF, police say

San Francisco Police and Fire are responding to multiple shootings Sunday evening that left six people injured.

Officers responded to calls of the shooting just after 10 p.m. and found the victim nearby.

The victim was taken to San Francisco General Hospital with life threatening injuries.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live