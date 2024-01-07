  • Watch Now

1 injured following shooting in SF's Mission Bay neighborhood, police say

Sunday, January 7, 2024 5:19PM
1 injured following shooting in SF's Mission Bay: police
Police are investigating after a person was shot Saturday night in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood near Chase Center.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police are investigating after a person was shot Saturday night in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood.

Witnesses say it happened somewhere between the Mission Rock Resort and Chase Center.

Officers responded to calls of the shooting just after 10 p.m. and found the victim nearby.

The victim was taken to San Francisco General Hospital with life threatening injuries.

