1 injured following shooting in SF's Mission Bay neighborhood, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police are investigating after a person was shot Saturday night in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood.
Witnesses say it happened somewhere between the Mission Rock Resort and Chase Center.
MORE: 6 injured after multiple shootings near Fisherman's Wharf in SF, police say
Officers responded to calls of the shooting just after 10 p.m. and found the victim nearby.
The victim was taken to San Francisco General Hospital with life threatening injuries.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live