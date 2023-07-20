Multiple arrests made in SF North Beach shooting that left 1 dead, 4 injured in April, police say

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police announced Thursday the arrest of four people in connection with a shooting in North Beach that left one man dead and four others injured in April.

On Tuesday, San Francisco police arrested Nkeosi Jackson, 22, of San Francisco, Oakland resident Marilyn Sahugun-Lopez, 20, and 21-year-old Suisun City resident Jeremiah Thomas.

Malachi Lefiti, a 22-year-old Oakland man, was arrested the day after the shooting and then re-arrested Tuesday, according to the San Francisco District Attorney Office.

The four, along with 23-year-old Isaiah Thomas of Suisun City, are accused of trying to rob another group of people at about 11 p.m. on April 23 near Grant and Columbus avenues.

During the alleged robbery attempt, the two groups apparently started shooting at each other.

Thomas was hit and died at the scene, police said.

Lefiti and Sahugun-Lopez, along with two 24-year-old men from Sacramento County, were injured in the shooting and treated at a hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening, police said.

All four suspects were arrested and charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of attempted second-degree robbery, according to prosecutors.

Jackson, Lefiti and Thomas are also each facing two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, as well as allegations that the shooting was related to a criminal street gang, prosecutors said.

Lefiti and Jackson face an additional charge for allegedly being convicted felons in possession of a firearm.

All of the suspects, who are being held without bail at the San Francisco County Jail, were scheduled for arraignments Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in Department 10 of the San Francisco Hall of Justice.

If convicted of all charges, Jackson, Lefiti and Thomas each face 50 years to life in prison and Sahugun-Lopez faces 26 years to life, prosecutors said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.