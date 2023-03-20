1 man shot while aboard San Francisco MUNI bus, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police responded to a shooting that occurred on a MUNI bus just before 6 p.m. Sunday at Mission and 13th Streets

Police arrived on the scene and located an adult male victim suffering from injuries caused by a gunshot. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics who transported the victim to the hospital.

SFPD says the suspect fled the scene and has not been located at this time. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

