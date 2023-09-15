Big discounts on e-scooters, camping gear and more during Amazon Fall Outdoor Event

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Fall is a great time to enjoy all the outdoors has to offer, and for a limited time, you can find big discounts on camping, hiking, and sporting equipment during Amazon's Fall Outdoor event. From luxury camping accessories to different ways to upgrade the way you commute outside, here are some excellent deals that also make for a perfect fall gift.

Amazon's Fall outdoor event lasts till 9/27, so shop now so you don't miss out on savings.

Commuting Deals

Enjoy the outdoors and get wherever you need to go faster with these e-scooter and bike deals.

Segway Ninebot E22 - 38% off

Gotrax FLEX ULTRA Electric Scooter with Seat - 10% off

Firmstrong Urban Lady Beach Cruiser Bicycle - 20% off

Camping Deals

Looking to enjoy the outdoors with a little more comfort? Here are a few items on sale that will turn your camping trip into a glamping trip:

- Inflatable Camping Tent with Pump - 27% off

- Thick Memory Foam Camping Mattress Sleeping Pad - 48% off

- Kootek Camping Hammock - 20% off

- Docusvect Beach Chair with Canopy Shade - 30% off

Sports

With the temperatures cooling and football season returning, Fall is the perfect time for playing and watching sports. Here are some great deals we found for those who are participating and for those who are just spectating this Fall.

- Pickleball Paddles Set of 2 - USAPA Approved - 68% off

- Fishing Rod and Reel Combo - 46% off

- Under Desk Treadmill - 20% off

- Golf Putting Green/Mat-Golf Training - 15%

- Heated Stadium Seats for Bleachers - 42%

