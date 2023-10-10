Walmart, Home Depot, and other retailers with competing deals and sales on Prime Big Deal Days 2023

As Amazon hosts its massive Prime Big Deal Days sale, many other big retailers and brands have also introduced "counter sales" to keep up with the holiday spending spree. Whether it's Home Depot and Walmart or Lululemon and Madewell, get your money's worth with deals galore for October.

Best major retail deals

Walmart: Walmart is going big again with an abundant of deals on tech, kitchen, furniture and more for their Holiday Kickoff Deals. Choice items include 40% off the Gocio Electric Bike, up to 40% off all tech offerings, up to 60% off on outdoor furniture, and have some patio fun with massive sales on trampolines as seen on GMA. The Holiday Kickoff Event will end October 12 so make sure to grab something before it ends.

Dyson: Dyson Deals are red hot at the moment, with most of their top cordless vacuums, hair care products and air purifier going on offer.

Home Depot: Home Depot is the biggest counter deal retailer this holiday season with nearly 40% off on many of their top-rated home appliances, including refrigerators, combo washers, dishwashers and more.

Best Buy: Best Buy has its own Flash Sale ending this Wednesday, October 12: 40% off on kitchen appliances, and top deals on all things tech, including laptops, headphones and tablets.

Best home deals

Wayfair: Wayfair is having a 72-hour clearout sale up to 60%. Bring home a new couch, some home office furniture, or beautiful area rugs on offer.

Saatva: Your sleep is sound with these amazing mattresses going for up to 40% off their original prices. Definitely cast your eye to the GMA-approved Saatva classic

West Elm: West Elm is hosting some new holiday arrivals for nearly 50% off, with goregous sofas and dressers in abundance.

Nectar: Nectar is also hosting mega deals for all of its best mattresses. Seems like you'll be getting a good night sleep with the award winning Nectar Memory Foam at 15% off.

Cozy Earth: One of the coziest (no pun intended) retailers, Cozy Earth has returned with a massive Fall Sale, with everything sitewide going for up to 25% off. Be it bedding, loungewear, or aesthetic items, find something for you here; maybe even check out Oprah's favorite things while you're at it.

Cocoon by Sealy: Finally! Cocoon by Sealy has returned with a banger deal season, with you getting up to 35% off their mattresses and pillows. But hurry; they're limited time offers and will be going away soon.

Best fashion brands on sale

Lululemon: Lululemon's "We Made Too Much" sales are always a treat, with up to 50% off on men's and women's styles across the board.

H &M: Make sure you look the best in your party dress with up to 60% off sitewide (plus another 10% if you're a student) at H &M until 10/11.

Zappos: It just cannot get better than Zappos sales. They has massive 50% deals on more than 400 shoe products and apparels, so get your partner a new pair to paint the town red.

Madewell: Fall styles are so back, and Madewell is leading the charge - use code EXTRA20 for 20% off on the best fall fits, including mesmerizing pullovers and turtlenecks.

Fanatics: Sports season is here, so take advantage of Fanatics' incredible deals with code TURF and get your kids or loved ones into the sport spirit: it can only go up from here, Jets fans.

Adidas: Adidas is giving you up to 50% off on many great shoes and apparel until 10/12 if you log in and use code BIGDEAL.

Uniqlo: Uniqlo just gets it when it comes to sales and fall styles. They are offering many limited-time deals on coats, pullovers, cardigans - all built for the next cold weather change.

Best travel deals

Samsonite: Traveling away for the holiday? There's no better choice than Samsonite, which is hosting a rare clearance for Fall up to 40% off.

Best beauty deals

Sephora: Sephora has up to 50% off select beauty products and select hair care through 10/10.

SkinStore: SkinStore is also giving out massive sales up to 30% on many beauty products with code FRIENDS from Oct. 3 to Oct. 11.