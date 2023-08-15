Best student discount offers for back to school shopping

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Being a student isn't cheap. From expensive textbooks to late night coffees, you'll need every dollar you can save.

Luckily, some retailers are here to help you save with student discounts. From back-to-school clothes, accessories, and even tech and dorm furniture, check out some of the best student discount offers that will help you save just for having a .edu e-mail account.

1. Amazon Prime Student

It doesn't get better than free, and new Prime Student members will get Prime and all it has to offer FREE for six months. That includes free food delivery with Grubhub, entertainment, free books, and Prime delivery on virtually any product you might need for your dorm. After your six-month trial, your Prime membership continues at half off the regular cost ($69), which is still a steal!

Image credit: Amazon

2. Madewell

Madwell makes quality clothes that students love. Teachers and students can now save an extra 15% online and in stores with Madewell's student discount.

Image credit: Madewell

3. Allbirds

Grab Allbirds' best-selling tree and wool runners at a discount! Once your student ID is verified, you'll get a promo code that will give you 15% off your order.

Image credit: Allbirds

4. ASOS

ASOS gives students a discount until graduation. Shop some of your favorite brands and get 10% off clothes, shoes, accessories, and more with their student program.

Image credit: ASOS

5. Levi's

You may know Levi's for their jeans, but they also sell accessories and different school essentials to help start your school year off right. Use their 15% student discount to save when you shop.

Image credit: Levi's

6. Adidas

For those who love the classic three stripe look or those who just want to rock the new Messi jersey, students can now get a discount at Adidas with their student discount program. You also get free shipping on all adidas.com/us orders.

Image credit: Adidas

7. Walmart

Get free shipping, member savings on fuel, and more with Walmart+. College & grad students can get the membership for half off at $49 per year.

Image credit: Walmart

8. Hulu Student Discount

Students can now have all the entertainment they need at their fingertips with Hulu's student discount. At $1.99/month, you can take a break from studying and watch some of your favorite shows from Only Murders in the Building to The Kardashians.

Image credit: Hulu

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.