CONSUMER CATCH-UP: JetBlue holds an airfare sale for its 20th birthday, Air Italy going out of business, and household debt is at its highest in 12 years

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --JetBlue is celebrating their twentieth birthday with a deep discount airfare sale.Their "20 Years Just Flew By" Sale starts tomorrow, February 12 with fares as low as $20 one way. Travel must take place between February 19 and June 17, 2020, with a few blackout dates and other restrictions to keep in mind. (More information can be found at the link.)While there are no rock-bottom $20 flights to be had out of the San Francisco Bay Area, flights out of San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose are still on sale. Flights out of all three airports to Long Beach are just $54 to $59 one way. Travelers can also fly to New York from San Francisco for $144 one way, or out of San Jose for just $179 one way.Air Italy is suspending operations after its owners moved to liquidate the company.The company is no longer selling tickets and customers with flights booked after February 25 are in the lurch. Italy's second biggest airline, Air Italy was owned in by Alisarda and Qatar Airways. The majority of Air Italy's flights are domestic within Italy, but their flights went as far as The Maldives and SFO and LAX, seasonally. The airline said that flights through February 25 would be operated by other carriers, while flights booked after that will be refunded.Tickets with departures before or on February 25 and returns after that date will have their departures operate normally and they will be offered the first available return flight on another carrier. Passengers seeking compensation for previously scheduled return flights will be able to call 1-866-397-6359 for more details starting February 18.Tickets with return flights after February 25 can be refunded from the method they were purchased.Household debt has seen the biggest annual increase since before the 2008 financial crisis.According to the New York Federal Reserve, total household debt rose more than $601 billion last year, surpassing $14 trillion for the first time. The last time there was such an increase was in 2007, when household debt grew by $1 trillion over the previous year.Economists reported the likely cause for the large increase this time was the increase in mortgage debt.