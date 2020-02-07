CONSUMER CATCH-UP: New FICO score rules harsher on those with late payments, flavored e-cigarette ban goes into effect, and Google Doc users warned of phishing scam

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Fair Isaac Corporation, the creator of the consumer credit-defining FICO scores, is changing how it evaluates consumers' creditworthiness.The new version of its methodology is called FICO Score 10 Suite, and lenders will have the choice whether to adopt it, or stick to older models -- which tend to be more lenient.The new model will penalize those who make late payments or high debt more than before. Those who pay on time, and who minimize their amount of available credit used, will see their scores go up."Most consumers will see less than a 20-point swing in either direction," said David Shellenberger, FICO's vice president, product management, scores.The FDA'S ban on the sale of certain flavored vaping "cartridges" takes effect today.The move comes a month after the agency announced that companies must stop manufacturing, distributing and selling most of the flavored cartridge-based e-cigarettes.The policy does not apply to flavored products for open tank systems.The change comes amid concerns about the growing number of young people using e-cigarette products.Flavor bans already exist in several California cities, and San Francisco's ban on all e-cigarettes went into effect last month.Google Docs users need to be on alert for a new phishing scam.The scam takes the form of an email that is made to look like a friend is sending you a Google Doc. The email has a Google logo and a Norton Security logo -- but of course, it's important to remember anyone can add those logos to their email. Clicking on the link will give scammers access to your email address, but then they can also target the folks in your contacts by sending them emails purporting to be from you. The scammers can then trick recipients into downloading malware or keystroke loggers that makes it easy to steal their private information.Experts recommend double checking the email address of the sender to ensure it's from an actual Google Doc user known to you. Users should also enable two-factor identification on their accounts, so that a hacker with their password can't break into their accounts.