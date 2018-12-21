Last minute holiday shoppers hit Union Square in San Francisco

On the last Friday before Christmas, shoppers at San Francisco's Union Square aren't wasting any time."I do it every year at this time and I do all my follow up last minute Christmas shopping," said Melody Lewis who lives in Los Gatos.Lewis says she's not an online shopper."Because I like to feel, touch, hold what I buy first," said Lewis.She's not alone-- Tony Ma, visiting from China, bought his wife a luxury handbag."She's going to love it," said Ma.Karin Flood is the Executive Director of the Union Square Business Improvement District, she says, "We've heard from a handful of retailers that business is up over last year."Up not only from last December, but from last month as well."The air quality was very bad here because of the fires up North," said Flood.Karin Flood says the busiest times at Union Square have been nights and weekends with many people coming for the experience as much as the shopping."Whether it be Dyson where you can throw confetti in the air and vacuum it up or other stores where you can try on products," said Flood.It's all about the experience for Ellen Eckstein. This is the 35th year her and her husband have spent Christmas in San Francisco.Eckstein said she didn't want to reveal what was in her bags because she had gifts for her husband.Some shoppers like Lewis proudly landed big discounts."75-percent off at Macy's," said Lewis.Others say they're focused on giving no matter what the cost."I'm not really looking for that I mean it's Christmas time," said Eckstein.With retailers cashing in up until the big day.