valentine's day

San Francisco florists prepare for busy Valentine's day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's the day for love! Valentine's day is one of the busiest days of the year for flower shops, where thousands rush in hoping to find the prettiest flowers for their loved ones.

Roses are one of the most popular gifts to give a loved one Valentine on this day, and flower shops keep busy from early hours in the morning ready to serve, up to 4,000 customers.

As for the florists' preferred day for Valentine's, they do not favor the day to fall on or near a holiday weekend.

"We're dealing predominately with a male buyer, and they tend to be reminded when they start seeing flowers come into the office, or see flowers being delivered out in the streets. So when it gets close to the weekend, it's not great for the flower industry," Jeanne Boes from SF Flower Mart shared.

Boes says it's been a bit busier than a typical holiday weekend this year. She says it could be because many people aren't going skiing, due to the recent dry spell.
