Video shows cars spinning during San Francisco sideshow, blocking entrance of Bay Bridge

Tonight in San Francisco…a sideshow at Harrison & Fremont blocking the entrance to the Bay Bridge. @SFPD @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/Ob6Px5Vn0c — J.R. Stone (@jrstonelive) July 19, 2021

Oakland is implementing a new strategy to deter sideshows from happening in some of their busiest intersections.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A sideshow temporarily blocked an entrance to the Bay Bridge in San Francisco Sunday night.Officers responded around 9 p.m. to the sideshow at Fremont and Harrison streets.Video shows a car doing donuts in the middle of the intersection.At one point you can see fireworks go off.When police arrived, all of the cars drove off.No one was hurt and no one was arrested.