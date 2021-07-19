Video shows cars spinning during San Francisco sideshow, blocking entrance of Bay Bridge

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to the sideshow at Fremont and Harrison streets.
Video shows a car doing donuts in the middle of the intersection.
At one point you can see fireworks go off.
When police arrived, all of the cars drove off.
No one was hurt and no one was arrested.
Tonight in San Francisco…a sideshow at Harrison & Fremont blocking the entrance to the Bay Bridge. @SFPD @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/Ob6Px5Vn0c— J.R. Stone (@jrstonelive) July 19, 2021
