San Francisco residents concerned after no arrests, citations made in overnight sideshows

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Saturday night was noisy and chaotic for some neighbors in San Francisco.Tiffany Gardner lives near Geary and 30th in the Richmond District. She said she first heard all the noise break out around at 3 a.m."There was people running in the street, there was people looking in people's car windows. It was pretty scary. A lot of people, a lot of commotion. And you know there's families around here-kids and stuff so it was very disturbing," Gardner said.She said the show lasted for about 40 minutes. When police officers arrived they said there wasn't much they could do."The police finally came like 30 minutes later and they said they couldn't do nothing about it. And so they just kind of watched," Gardner said. She hopes next time they could at least give them a citation."I hope they know more about it and learn more about it and maybe they can do something you know, give a ticket out you know. Some kind of consequence because it's not okay," Gardner said.Deb Lepsch has lived in the Richmond District for 10 years and said she's never seen anything like that before."I mean I've seen them do it in Oakland or I've seen them on the bridge maybe doing this but this is the first time in this pretty quiet neighborhood," Lepsch said.She said cars were fishtailing through the streets barely missing parked cars nearby. She said police blocked off streets, but she didn't see what else they could do."I mean I couldn't think of what they could do, you can't stand in front of it, you can't stop it, maybe if they had more police because they only had two or three police cars that I could see," Lepsch said.