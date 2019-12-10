Sideshows and street racing impact sleep and safety in San Jose neighborhood

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The sounds and scenes that come with sideshows and street racing are far too common across the Bay Area.For those living near Hillsdale Avenue and Vistapark Drive in San Jose, the sound of burning rubber ripped through the neighborhood at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday morning."I woke up and I watched from my window," resident George Wang told ABC7 News. "I saw like at least two cars spinning around, racing around."Wang said the dangerous driving happens around the clock.A few months back and one block away, an ABC7 News viewer captured video of a car doing donuts along Vistapark. The video shows a similar scene, only this time with the sun up."Every resident in my neighborhood sent an email to raise our concern," Wang said.He explained neighbors are now working on a petition to push the City of San Jose to do more.Resident Nolan Robison was out with his dog, Nala on Monday night. He, like many, know this behavior impacts much more than sleep."We bought our place right here," Robison pointed to a neighborhood across the street. "And the value of our home is dependent on the safety of the neighborhood."Robison wants to see more police patrolling this problem area, one that sits on the border of two districts.In April, ABC7 News reported the City of San Jose and the San Jose Police department are cracking down on illegal sideshows, street races and event spectators."We're doubling our police task force on traffic enforcement," District 10 Councilman Johnny Khamis said. "I'm hoping that we give a lot more tickets out and discourage people from doing these dangerous activities."Khamis said that change will take shape in January.However, happening now, "We are narrowing the lanes, adding bike lanes. We're looking at taking away a lane at Vistapark. So, we're doing a lot on traffic calming measures."Speed-bumps were one suggestion by residents. Although when ABC7 News asked Councilman Khamis, he explained speed-bumps are not appropriate on major thoroughfares like Hillsdale Avenue."This is not the only area that gets it," he said about sideshows and street racing. "We've had several deaths on Almaden Expressway. My district is very large."He continued, "It's almost like trying to do Whack-A-Mole. So, it's difficult for police to cover it all, but if you report it, we know where the hot spots are."