Life after COVID-19: Silicon Valley reinventing future of work with hybrid model

Google's CEO and others discussed the potential for a hybrid model, mixing both office and remote work.
RELATED: Initiative launched in Silicon Valley to diversify executive roles
"For collaboration, innovation, productivity, we can't deny that the workplace is important," said Sandeep Mathrani, WeWork CEO.
But what will the workplace be like when the coronavirus pandemic ends?
WeWork operates collaborative work space for entrepreneurs. Mathrani is convinced the vast majority of remote workers want to go back to the office.
"Twelve percent of the people surveyed want to work from home all the time. The remaining, you know, 88 percent want to come to work two or three days a week," he said.
VIDEO: Bay Area company adopts new contact tracing gadget to track COVID-19 at work
Working two to three days a week at the office is one of the models Google and parent company Alphabet is considering. It's working on pilot projects.
It's also developing new technology to help other companies as the future of work evolves.
CEO Sundar Pichai appeared on an online event hosted by Reuters.
"It's one of the things I'm very excited by because I think it's going to drive a tremendous improvement in productivity over time globally, will also pull more people into the workforce who aren't able to be part of it today," said Pichai.
RELATED: Would you leave the Bay Area and move to Oklahoma for $10,000? Hundreds of remote workers are trying to
A hybrid model of office and remote work could mean tech companies will be able to cast a wider net for potential employees outside of Silicon Valley.
Arran Stewart is co-founder of the recruiting site Job.com.
"Having everybody huddled into one particular cluster area to Silicon Valley, which is, you know, has one of the highest cost of living and highest salaries across the United State is now not necessarily necessary," he said.
The changing workplace already has triggered layoffs. The one thing companies have is time to map out their plans, with some suggesting it could take two more years before the impact of the pandemic settles down.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic