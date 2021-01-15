building a better bay area

Life after COVID-19: Silicon Valley reinventing future of work with hybrid model

By
SILLICON VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Across Silicon Valley, tech companies are busy re-inventing the future of work. The changing workplace is part of Building A Better Bay Area.

Google's CEO and others discussed the potential for a hybrid model, mixing both office and remote work.

RELATED: Initiative launched in Silicon Valley to diversify executive roles

"For collaboration, innovation, productivity, we can't deny that the workplace is important," said Sandeep Mathrani, WeWork CEO.

But what will the workplace be like when the coronavirus pandemic ends?

WeWork operates collaborative work space for entrepreneurs. Mathrani is convinced the vast majority of remote workers want to go back to the office.

"Twelve percent of the people surveyed want to work from home all the time. The remaining, you know, 88 percent want to come to work two or three days a week," he said.

VIDEO: Bay Area company adopts new contact tracing gadget to track COVID-19 at work
EMBED More News Videos

As the virus infection rate keeps rising, more effort is going into contact tracing to alert others if they've been near someone who tests positive.



Working two to three days a week at the office is one of the models Google and parent company Alphabet is considering. It's working on pilot projects.

It's also developing new technology to help other companies as the future of work evolves.

CEO Sundar Pichai appeared on an online event hosted by Reuters.

"It's one of the things I'm very excited by because I think it's going to drive a tremendous improvement in productivity over time globally, will also pull more people into the workforce who aren't able to be part of it today," said Pichai.

RELATED: Would you leave the Bay Area and move to Oklahoma for $10,000? Hundreds of remote workers are trying to

A hybrid model of office and remote work could mean tech companies will be able to cast a wider net for potential employees outside of Silicon Valley.

Arran Stewart is co-founder of the recruiting site Job.com.

"Having everybody huddled into one particular cluster area to Silicon Valley, which is, you know, has one of the highest cost of living and highest salaries across the United State is now not necessarily necessary," he said.

The changing workplace already has triggered layoffs. The one thing companies have is time to map out their plans, with some suggesting it could take two more years before the impact of the pandemic settles down.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbuilding a better bay areagooglesilicon valleytechnologyworkplacejobs
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Muslim prayer app pulled for reportedly selling user data
New homes for homeless in Oakland are very colorful and very tiny
Miyoko's Creamery now hiring
Bay Area counties roll out different COVID-19 vaccination plans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden unveils $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
Bay Area seniors anxious to get vaccinated for COVID-19
Disneyland Resort to end Annual Passport program
Hospital workers find cars broken into after shift
Retired firefighter accused of throwing fire extinguisher during riot
California mobilizes National Guard amid concern over unrest
Show More
Bay Area temps could hit record high MLK holiday weekend
East Bay man brings joy to community with world-class kites
Scientists hope to unlock COVID-19 mysteries in Wuhan, China
New homes for homeless in Oakland are very colorful and very tiny
SF man with $220M in bitcoin can't remember password
More TOP STORIES News