Stretch of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Marin County closed due to overturned cement truck

This image shows an overturned cement truck on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Marin County, Calif. on Jan. 25, 2020. (KGO-TV)

MARIN, Calif. -- A stretch of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard is closed Saturday morning in Marin County due to an overturned cement truck, authorities said.

The road is closed between Samuel P Taylor State Park and Platform Bridge Road, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

It's unknown if anyone was injured in the wreck.

There is currently no estimated time for the road to reopen.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
