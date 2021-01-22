Pastor at San Jose church avoids jail time for holding in-person services

Robert Tyler, an attorney for Calvary Chapel in San Jose, made the announcement on the court steps just after 5 p.m. following the contempt hearing.
RELATED: San Jose church fighting back against county as pastor faces fines, jail time for holding indoor services
Santa Clara County sued Calvary Chapel Pastor Mike McClure and his church to stop it from hosting indoor services without face masks amid a worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
"The county has expressly said that they're only looking for monetary sanctions," Tyler says. "Not looking to put Pastor McClure or Pastor Carson Atherley in jail, thank God. "
WATCH: Bay Area church continues to defy health order by holding mask-free indoor Christmas Eve service
Dozens of members from the South Bay congregation turned out to the courthouse to support their pastor.
The church still faces more than $1 million in administrative fines for a slew of violations including hosting indoor services without masks for months.
RELATED: San Jose church repeatedly fined for defying health order received $340K in taxpayer money
According to county officials, so far no fines have been paid.
The case will be back in court on Jan. 28 for closing arguments.
