Bay Area church continues to defy health order by holding mask-free indoor Christmas Eve service

"I don't know anybody who's died from COVID, not one person has gotten it in our church," said Katy McDowell, who was attending the service. "So maybe people need to turn to God so they don't have to worry about all these things and wear a mask."
By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Calvary Chapel San Jose held an indoor Christmas Eve candlelight service Thursday night, a direct violation of the state and county public health order as COVID cases surge across the Bay Area.

The church faces more than $1 million in administrative fines for a slew of violations including hosting indoor services without masks for months. According to county officials, so far no fines have been paid.

RELATED: San Jose church repeatedly fined for defying health order received $340K in taxpayer money

McDowell told ABC7 News she believes no one is dying from COVID-19 and the virus is exaggerated.

Stephanie: "What will it take for you to understand people are dying from this virus?"
McDowell: "People are dying from suicide, people are dying from throwing themselves off bridges."
Stephanie: "So you don't see that you're risking peoples' lives?"
McDowell: "I'm not risking lives... I'm saving lives..."
Stephanie: "You're saving lives by not wearing a mask and congregating indoors?"
McDowell: "If you're wearing a mask why are you worried about me?"

WATCH: San Jose church fighting back against county as pastor faces fines, jail time for holding indoor services
Several pastors made impassioned pleas Friday to keep their churches open to those suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite legal action from Santa Clara County after one church held indoor gatherings in violation of public health orders.



McDowell is one of roughly 700 people that attend indoor services at San Jose Calvary church since at least August.

"Our goal has always been that they come into compliance with the health orders and they do so now because they are putting people's lives at risk," said James Williams, Santa Clara County Counsel.

The ABC7 I-Team made seven attempts with emails and phone calls over the past five days to reach the church's lead Pastor Mike McClure. We have yet to hear back.

ABC7's Stephanie Sierra knocked on the church doors Friday with hopes to speak with him but was told he "was out of town" and will be "out all week."

RELATED: Ignoring warnings, Kirk Cameron hosts 2nd caroling event as COVID-19 surges in SoCal
Dozens of people, most of them not wearing masks, showed up for a second caroling event hosted by actor Kirk Cameron in Thousand Oaks, as the region deals with a dangerous surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.



Yet, according to the church's live YouTube channel, McClure was present at the candlelight service.

Pastor McClure has previously said he has no intention to shut down his services and that he's even willing to go to jail for it.

"We will continue to pursue enforcement against their lawbreaking activities," said Williams. "We will continue to be active in doing so and there are real consequences."

