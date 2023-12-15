Person arrested for possible arson after at least 3 fires break out along San Jose freeways: CHP

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A person has been arrested after at least three fires broke out Thursday afternoon along multiple San Jose freeways, according to the California Highway Patrol.

SKY7 was over one of the two fires near Interstate 280 and Bascom Avenue. The second broke out nearby just south of I-280, along Highway 17 and the third was near Highway 101 and the Interstate 680 interchange.

The CHP has confirmed its investigating this incident as arson and that one person has been arrested.

San Jose fire officials say a tree that burned in the fire along Highway 17 is in danger of falling and blocking some lanes.

The CHP has just issued a SIG alert in that area as they work to make sure that tree is safe.

No structures are threatened and no one was hurt.

