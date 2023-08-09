Here's a tour of San Jose State University's new $70 million Spartan Athletic Center

San Jose State University has unveiled an all-new $70 million state-of-the-art athletic center paid for by donors, boosters, and alumni.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- We are just weeks away from college football games starting up and San Jose State University has unveiled an all-new $70 million state-of-the-art athletic center paid for by donors, boosters, and alumni.

The Spartans athletic director says the facility is tops in the conference. It will provide amenities to 22 different teams at San Jose State University.

Even the hallways in the new building are done up with the Spartans logo on the wall and on the ceiling. San Jose's State's Scott MacDonald took ABC7 News on a tour.

"Come on up over here with us, so everything here is obviously state of the art," MacDonald said as he walked through the football locker room. "They all like their own music so they can get in here and do their own Spotify playlist if they want."

Perhaps the highlight of this $70 million athletic facility is the football area. There's plenty of space for the players, who will have their pictures above their lockers.

VIDEO: SJSU's new president starts role after previous school leader resigned during investigation

With schools in heavy competition for athletes, it's believed that this type of environment will help recruit elite players from across the country and around the world.

"We believe this is the top facility for students in the Mountain West when you look at everything in total," Spartan Athletic Director Jeff Konya said.

"We've already seen the results, our women's soccer coach told me the other day we just got a really top women's soccer player who came here, saw the new facility, and chose us over a Power 5 school. That's never happened," MacDonald said.

The women and men's soccer teams also have new locker rooms in the facility. There is a soaking areas for athletes, a large cold tub and a hot one.

"Now we're in the auditorium, this is where the players are going to come in and watch film. The offensive and defensive teams will meet and talk about strategy," MacDonald said.

And while rooms will turn into suites on game days, a player eating area will turn into a space for fans.

Perhaps a favorite spot will be the barber station that's even in the facility.

"They got their own little barber station which is a really cool feature that they have now," MacDonald said. "I believe they have one of the backup quarterbacks that is going to be doing all the hairstyles."

VIDEO: Family makes heartfelt tribute to Camdan McWright, SJSU football player killed in tragic accident

San Jose State University released more information on the new facility:

The two-story, 55,000-square-foot building will be the new home for Spartan Football and men's and women's soccer. It will also provide amenities for student-athletes on all 22 athletics teams. Amenities include:

Modern locker rooms

Dining facilities

Auditorium

Coaches offices

Player lounge

Meeting rooms

Premium viewing and hospitality areas on game day

Construction began on the new Spartan Athletics Center in February 2018. Naming opportunities are still available.

In addition to the new Spartan Athletics Center, three more athletic facilities are under construction, including Phase II of the Spartan Golf Complex, Spartan Soccer Complex and Spartan Softball Stadium.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live