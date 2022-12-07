Stabbing reported near Oakland's Skyline High School, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a possible stabbing near Skyline High School in Oakland on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. along the 12200 block of Skyline Boulevard.

SKY7 image of police presence of a possible stabbing near Skyline High School in Oakland, Calif.

The victim was found suffering from a stab wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD Felony Assault (510) 238-3426.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.