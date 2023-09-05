Skyline High School on lockdown after report of shots fired; suspects detained, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Skyline High School in Oakland is on lockdown after a report of shots being fired, police said on Tuesday.

Oakland police say they are investigating after receiving a call about shots in the area just before 11:30 a.m.

Officers arrived one scene and did not find any shooting victims, police said.

Police say they recovered a firearm and have detained individuals believed to be connected to the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.