Skyline High School on lockdown after report of shots fired; suspects detained, police say

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 7:49PM
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Skyline High School in Oakland is on lockdown after a report of shots being fired, police said on Tuesday.

Oakland police say they are investigating after receiving a call about shots in the area just before 11:30 a.m.

Officers arrived one scene and did not find any shooting victims, police said.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Police say they recovered a firearm and have detained individuals believed to be connected to the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

