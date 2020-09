EMBED >More News Videos If you thought the sky looked apocalyptic from the ground this morning, it's somehow even eerier from the sky.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area skies have been full of smoke for several weeks due to dozens of wildfires burning across the state. However, residents woke up Wednesday morning and were shocked to discover that the skies were an eerie, deep orange and the sun was nowhere to be seen.We sent DRONEVIEW7 to check out the apocalyptic scenes in San Francisco and compared them to how the city looked when the air was clearer.Watch the video in the player above to compare.