Society

68-year-old woman found after missing for 6 days, buried in snow in Butte County

BUTTE MEADOWS, Calif. (KGO) -- Butte County Sheriffs found a 68-year old woman who had been missing for six-days in freezing weather in the Northern Sierra.

Just before noon on Wednesday, a Sheriff's helicopter crew spotted a vehicle matching the description of the Toyota 4Runner belonging to Paula Beth James buried in snow in the Butte Meadows area, that's at the 4,300-foot elevation.

The chopper landed and a crew hiked to the vehicle 150 yards off the road on Skyway and found James alive inside the car.

A search and rescue team responded with a snowcat to bring her to waiting paramedics.

James was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycalifornianorthern californiarescuesnowsearch and rescuemissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News