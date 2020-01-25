Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2020: Niners Faithful meet and greet 49ers star Raheem Mostert at Dick's Sporting Goods in Daly City

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Niners Faithful lined up outside of the Daly City Dick's Sporting Goods as early as 6 a.m. for a chance to meet and greet 49ers stars on Friday.



Starting at 9 a.m., 225 wristbands were handed out to fans waiting outside of the store. Only fans who were given a wristband will be able to meet and have autographs signed by 49ers running back Raheem Mostert.

Mostert had a breakout performance in the NFC Championship game with 4 touchdowns, running for 220 yards.

Fans were eager to meet him. Hymz Lopez even brought Mostert his own "Niner Gang" shirt. "All I'm gonna say is 'aye - this is from me to you.'"

In a matter of minutes, all of the wristbands were handed out.
"I've waited years and years for this," said one lucky 49ers fan who scored a wristband. "Ravens got us, but this time we're taking it from KC."

In the afternoon, the store held a pep rally including a DJ, face painting, giveaways and Mostert signed autographs.

Now fans are just hoping the team can bring home a "W" next Sunday.

"We've been destined to go to the Super Bowl and take it... and become the champions, 2020 Niners!" said Ray Rios.

