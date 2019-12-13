70 Years of ABC7

70 Years of ABC7: Bay Area's 'Most Wanted News Team' deputized to raise ratings

By Jennifer Olney
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In 1970, when Van "The Kid" Amburg was taking over as lead news anchor at KGO-TV, the station caused a sensation with a Wild West ad featuring "The Channel 7 News Gang."

VIDEOS: ABC7 celebrates 70 years of local news in the Bay Area

This video contains two versions of the iconic TV commercial, a 30-second ad that has been widely circulated and a rarely seen one-minute version that features even more nicknames, puns and a few guns.

In addition to Amburg, the team included "Big" Jerry Jensen; John O'Reilly, "The Dude on Sports," and meteorologist Pete "Doc" Giddings.

Look back with us through the ABC7 archives to witness our unique communities through the eyes of some of the first people to broadcast their stories, as ABC7 celebrates 70 years in the Bay Area.

