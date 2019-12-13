70 Years of ABC7: Bay Area's 'Most Wanted News Team' deputized to raise ratings

VIDEOS: ABC7 celebrates 70 years of local news in the Bay Area
This video contains two versions of the iconic TV commercial, a 30-second ad that has been widely circulated and a rarely seen one-minute version that features even more nicknames, puns and a few guns.
In addition to Amburg, the team included "Big" Jerry Jensen; John O'Reilly, "The Dude on Sports," and meteorologist Pete "Doc" Giddings.
Look back with us through the ABC7 archives to witness our unique communities through the eyes of some of the first people to broadcast their stories, as ABC7 celebrates 70 years in the Bay Area.
