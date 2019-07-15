70 Years of ABC7

VIDEOS: ABC7 celebrates 70 years of local news in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's ABC7's 70th anniversary! We're proud to be an integral part of television history and the history of the Bay Area. From our start as the first antenna on the old Sutro Tower, to changing the game of local news with community-based reporting, we've always had an eye on Building a Better Bay Area.

Join us as we go back through the ABC7 archives and witness our unique communities through the eyes of some of the first people to broadcast their stories.

Over the past 70 years, we've shared so many memorable moments with our audience. Some of them funny, some poignant, all historic and centered around this amazing place we're lucky enough to call home.

We share this celebration with so many people who've made our first 70 years a success. Thank you to all of our ABC7 family, past and present, and to all the people who've let us tell their stories. Most importantly, thank you to everyone who's watched us grow and everyone still watching. It's been 70 years and we're as committed to you, and our community, as we were in 1949.

