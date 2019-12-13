70 Years of ABC7: Behind the scenes of TV news in 1988

VIDEOS: ABC7 celebrates 70 years of local news in the Bay Area
At the time, the movie got mixed reviews from real television news employees, including Pete Wilson, who was then an anchor at ABC7. According to Wilson, some parts of "Broadcast News" were spot on, some were grossly exaggerated and some parts were just plain wrong.
So the ABC7 News team decided to make their own program to show the audience what newsrooms were really like. Wilson hosted the program, which was called "The Making of Channel 7 News."
The show starts early in the morning as decisions are being made about which news stories will get coverage that day. Then the audience is invited to follow reporter Carolyn Tyler as she puts together a story about breaking the cycle of poverty in Oakland.
Tyler interviews Angela Blackwell, founder of the Urban Strategies Council, and visits a childcare center.
Viewers get an unusual look inside the ABC7 newsroom, in the days before cellphones and digital news gathering.
The program was edited and produced by John Turner.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- 70 Years of ABC7: Van Amburg, the 1970s and a TV news revolution
- 70 Years of ABC7: Bay Area's 'Most Wanted News Team' deputized to raise ratings
- 70 Years of ABC7: See the 1960s Bay Area through the lens of local TV
- From the Archives: ABC7's Peabody Award winning coverage of 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake
- 70 Years of ABC7: There goes that news van and other cool ABC7 vehicles!
- 70 Years of ABC7: Was Superman really an ABC7 consumer reporter?
- 70 Years of ABC7: Rare behind-the-scenes video of The Beatles during visit to San Francisco in 1965
- 70 Years of ABC7: Former Mayor Willie Brown declares ABC Day in San Francisco
- 70 Years of ABC7: Behind the Scenes of Reality TV in 1955
- 70 Years of ABC7: Behind the Scenes of Channel 7 News in 1968
- 70 Years of ABC7: From haunted house to top television station
- 70 years of ABC7: What was it like to be a news photographer in 1968?